Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.94. The company had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,285. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $211.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

