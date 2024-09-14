Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 44.2% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,256. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

