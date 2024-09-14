Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 19.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $59.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

