Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

