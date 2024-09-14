Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 84,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.37 and its 200-day moving average is $489.38. The stock has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

