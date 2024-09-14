Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

