Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is TMD Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 15.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $70,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.