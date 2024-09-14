Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 178,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 331,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.