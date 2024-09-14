Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

MDRX opened at $9.80 on Monday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

