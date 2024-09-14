Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.99 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $63.99 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,115.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00546224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00282291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00080775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

