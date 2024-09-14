Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $63.64 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00548725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00111309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00281412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00080729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

