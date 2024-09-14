Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $268.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

