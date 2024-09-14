Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

