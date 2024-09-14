Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
