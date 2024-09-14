VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $1.49

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $115.33 million and approximately $2,594.70 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00261673 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,278,966 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,275,711.3060338. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.50436497 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,378.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

