VerusCoin (VRSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.16 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $116.16 million and $1,111.83 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,280,036 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,275,711.3060338. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.50436497 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,378.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

