Vest Financial LLC Buys 443 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 722.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.