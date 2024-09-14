Vest Financial LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $82,775,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.87%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

