VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,925. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,596,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.