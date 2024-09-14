VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,925. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
