VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 153.8% in August

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $47.90. 34,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $48.26.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 396,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

