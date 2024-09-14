VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 153.8% in August

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of VSMV stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $47.90. 34,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $48.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
