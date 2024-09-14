Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 30%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 30% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 319,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 236,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.87.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

