Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Trading 17.1% Higher

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) was up 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Vow ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

About Vow ASA

(Get Free Report)

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vow ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vow ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.