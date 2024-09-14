Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

