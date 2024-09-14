Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

WAFU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.