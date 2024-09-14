Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
WAFU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.
About Wah Fu Education Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wah Fu Education Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.