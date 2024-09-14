Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 19,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,062. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

