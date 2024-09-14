Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

