Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 204 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $319.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.04 and a 200 day moving average of $303.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

