Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 18,299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VBR stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

