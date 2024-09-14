Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $130.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $130,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

