Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

