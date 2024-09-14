Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.