Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,858,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

