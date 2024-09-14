Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.69.

NYSE:LEN opened at $185.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90. Lennar has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $186.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Lennar by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

