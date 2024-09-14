WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WEED Trading Up 10.4 %
OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About WEED
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEED
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.