Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Short Interest Update

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.