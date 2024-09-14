WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.