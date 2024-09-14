WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

