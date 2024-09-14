WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

