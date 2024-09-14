WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLJP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,489,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,701,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.