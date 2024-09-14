Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$38,905.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total value of C$38,905.00.

Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.86. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.80 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.2298507 earnings per share for the current year.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

