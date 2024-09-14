Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $247,919.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

