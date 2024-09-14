Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

