Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp ( NYSE:WRN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

