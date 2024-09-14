Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 611 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 310,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

