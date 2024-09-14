Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $351.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.27 and its 200 day moving average is $393.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

