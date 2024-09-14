Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.