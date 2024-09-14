Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

