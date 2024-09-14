Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.38 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.