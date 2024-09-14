Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

