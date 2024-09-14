Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wetouch Technology Stock Performance
Wetouch Technology stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Wetouch Technology has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.
